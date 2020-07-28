Search

Sunny Leone takes her 'little nugget' for a stroll on the beach!

Updated: Jul 28, 2020, 07:58 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Taking to her Instagram Account, Sunny Leone shared a picture where we could see her and her 'little nugget' Noah taking a stroll on the beach.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sunny Leone
In her latest social media post, Sunny Leone is seen taking a walk on the beach with son Noah. A black-and-white picture she shared on Instagram captures Sunny holding Noah's hand as they stroll down the beach. "Me and my little nugget Noah!" she captioned the image. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

