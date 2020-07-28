Sunny Leone takes her 'little nugget' for a stroll on the beach!

In her latest social media post, Sunny Leone is seen taking a walk on the beach with son Noah. A black-and-white picture she shared on Instagram captures Sunny holding Noah's hand as they stroll down the beach. "Me and my little nugget Noah!" she captioned the image. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Me and my little nugget Noah!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) onJul 26, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

