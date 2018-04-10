Sunny Leone's attempt to be a cowboy is 'silly'

Sunny Leone is increasing the mercury levels with her hot cowboy look on social media



Sunny Leone does a cowboy act. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sunnyleone

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account to share a photo of hers trying to ape the cowboy. She posted the photo and wrote, "My attempt to be a cowboy...geez I look so SILLY (sic)."

The actress-entrepreneur was dressed in a long mud-red jacket, with the hat and boots on point, she looked all set to trigger at the gun's point. While Sunny Leone finds her looks silly, we think she aced the look. And not only us, her followers, too are of the same opinion. One user commented, "You are making a symbol, I like you Leone.... Keep it up (sic)."

On the other hand, the actress' life story is set to be unveiled in an upcoming biopic, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The Jism 2 actress's journey in Bollywood has a smooth one, she had her shares of bumpy rides. From hate mails to criticism, she faced the brunt of all while transiting from an adult star to the Hindi film industry.

Talking about it, at a recent event, she said the brickbats didn't come her way because she is in India, but due to the mindset of society as a whole.

"There is a misconception that people started criticising me when I decided to come to India, but that is not true. I started getting and criticism when I was around 21. So it has nothing to do with the country, but society in general. That was the first time I faced real hatred," said the actor.

