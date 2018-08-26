Sunshine Story: Mouth organ player gives love via music, one train at a time

national

From feeding passengers old Bollywood tunes to feeding the hungry, this mouth organ player's trips in the Mumbai local are far from over

Dilip Kumar plays his mouth organ in a Virar fast. Pics/Atul Kamble

Like his yesteryear namesake, Dilip Kumar is a legend. But, only his talents are on display in the Mumbai local rather than on the big screen. Kumar, who is around 85 years old, entertains train passengers by playing the mouth organ. With the money that people offer for his music, Kumar helps the hungry. Kumar claims that this has been his daily routine for the last 45 years.

On Saturday, mid-day travelled with Kumar on the local to see him carry out his noble expedition. We met Kumar at Churchgate station on Saturday morning. Kumar told us that he was a graduate of BSc, with a first class, from a prominent South Mumbai college. He then went on to complete his engineering from a college in Hyderabad. "In 1971, my father passed away and, around that time, I was playing the mouth organ for Bollywood films. However, I was hardly making any money," he said.

It was then that Kumar took to playing on local trains, as he wanted to play his music on the move. "At that time, people used to volunteer their money, and I used to be able to buy food and medicines for my mother," he said. In 2001, his mother passed away, but Kumar kept playing his instrument. "I used most of the contributions to provide food for those who are hungry, and then buy myself some food, too," he said.

At about 11 am, the mid-day team boarded the Virar Fast from Churchgate with Kumar. Kumar fished out his mouth organ, and played numbers from the film, Sholay, such as the friendship anthem, Yeh Dosti. But, Kumar didn't beg for money. He told us that he believes that those who love his music, should donate voluntarily.

At Marine Lines, we changed compartments. There were those who gave him money, and those that requested for their favourite tunes, to which Kumar happily nodded and played them. We disembarked at Mumbai Central, catching a train back to Churchgate, where Kumar purchased four vada pavs for R48. He had two, but not before he gave the other two to some poor people. "On most days, I don't receive donations, and so I cannot buy any food. On such days, I buy food for the hungry once in a while," he said. There are also times when passengers use this opportunity to dispose of their torn notes. But, Kumar doesn't lose heart. "Most shopkeepers around the stations know what I am doing, so don't mind accepting torn notes from me," he said.

Kumar said that he used to stay in Mumbai Central, but due to a family dispute, his relatives sold his house. An unmarried man, he prefers to stay on the platforms, and sometimes in an ashram in Vashi where senior citizens are welcomed.

