Super 30 Movie Review: Inspirational but too preachy

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 is a onetime watch, a scoop of plain vanilla offered by Vikas Bahl. We wish there was something to keep the audience hooked.

Super 30 still/picture courtesy: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account

Super 30

U; Drama/Biography

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi

Rating:

Super 30 is Hrithik Roshan's latest offering after the 2017 hit film, Kaabil with Yami Gautam. The film is inspired by Mathematician expert Anand Kumar from Bihar. Hrithik plays the character of a brilliant student, who gets an opportunity from Cambridge University for his excellent skills, but fate has something else in store for him. The film starts with Vijay Varma (Gully Boy fame) narrating Anand Kumar's story of triumph.

The younger version of Hrithik Roshan has mannerisms of his Koi Mill Gaya character, just when this thought pops up, he thankfully doesn't disappoint you as a convincing tutor, Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan's acting is at par but the essence of his character – the Bihari accent acted as an interruption to his acting chops. The heavy vocal did not justify to him conversing as a Bihari man.

The film is an inspiring story about 30 students, who come from financially compromised backgrounds with dreams bigger than their appetite. Anand Kumar comes in as a silver lining to these children's dark lives. Super 30 also touches base upon the difference between the societal strata through the education system. In this film, Hrithik's character agrees to the fact that being poor is definitely a hindrance but the obstacles teach us to jump higher.

Watch the Super 30 trailer here:

This 2 hours 40 minutes film will force you to call the film's editor and ask him to cut it short. The film's music by Ajay-Atul is not refreshing or soothing either. The song, Jugrafiya gives you a déjà vu of Dhadak's title track. The song introduces Mrunal Thakur, who makes her Bollywood debut, which establishes her character as Anand's love interest. The actress has little to do in the film but manages to make an impact. The scene, too, will remind you of Janhvi Kapoor doing the classical dance at the fort in Dhadak. Seems that Ajay-Atul need to get out of their Sairaat zone. Pankaj Tripathi and CID fame Aditya Srivastava do complete justice to their roles.

Super 30 is a onetime watch for Hrithik Roshan's efforts but a scoop of plain vanilla offered by Vikas Bahl. We wish there was something to keep the audience hooked. There was a certain amount of disconnect at places where things felt too impractical.

