Supergirl to end with season six next year

The Melissa Benoist-starrer superhero series, Supergirl, will conclude with its sixth season, which is expected to premiere in 2021. "I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season," Benoist wrote on Instagram, confirming that the sixth outing of the show would be its final season.

In her post, Benoist talked about the "incredible impact" the show has had on young girls. "To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," the actor wrote.

Benoist added, "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."

Production on the final season is set to begin later this month, and season six will have 20 episodes. Supergirl is based on characters from DC Comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

