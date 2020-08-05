Supermodel Gisele Bundchen gets mushy on Instagram as husband Tom Brady turns 43
Gisele Bundchen considers herself lucky to have 'best partner' in Tom Brady as NFL star turns 43
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen wrote a sweet message on social media for National Football League (NFL) superstar hubby Tom Brady, who turned 43 on Monday.
Gisele Instagrammed the above family picture for her 16.2 million followers and wrote: "Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!" The six-time Super Bowl champion was quick to reply: "I love my family and thanks for always taking care of us! We are so blessed! Can't wait to have you home."
Tom and Gisele have son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, seven, together. Tom has another son John, 12, with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.
