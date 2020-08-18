Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will suit up for The Boys Season 3

Amazon Prime Video has announced that Jensen Ackles of the Supernatural fame will be joining the cast of the hit series The Boys for Season 3. The casting news was made on Ackles' social media account. Ackles will portray Soldier Boy - the original Superhero. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity and a mainstay of American culture for decades.

Showrunner and Executive Producer of The Boys Eric Kripke stated, "When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I'm happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

The pick-up of Season 3 of The Boys was announced during their SDCC panel on July 23rd. Season 2 will premiere on Friday, September 4th, with new episodes available weekly through October 9th.

The second season of the Amazon Original The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available each Friday, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. This season, The Boys will also have an after-show titled Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys hosted by Aisha Tyler that will debut on August 28 with a look back at season one. September 4th onwards, the after-show will continue to dive into each episode of the latest season, as it rolls out through the October 9 season finale.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes centre stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation's paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

