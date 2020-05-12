Support hands that weave your fashion

As fashion brands, big and small, use their online platforms to tell their stories and raise funds, Kresha Bajaj, in partnership with accessories label Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika, has launched Care of Karigar, an initiative to help the community of raw material producers, artisans, weavers, dyers, embroiders and tailors. Bajaj specialises in detailed embellishments and bridal lehengas. The two designers have looked into their expertise to sell a limited edition rhinestone crystal and glass beaded cape and embroidered belt bag, each priced at Rs 5,000. Both will be available on the brand's social media pages. The sale ends on May 18. Bajaj says that 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the families of karigars.

