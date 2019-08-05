Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Unnao rape survivor's relocation to AIIMS

crime

The court was supposed to hear on the transfer of Unnao rape survivor and her counsel from a hospital in Lucknow to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for treatment

Representational Image

New Delhi: After no one appeared on the behalf of the rape survivor, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing till August 9. The court was supposed to hear on the transfer of Unnao rape survivor and her counsel from a hospital in Lucknow to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for treatment.

According to ANI report, a bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta adjourned the matter as no one appeared in the court on the behalf of the rape survivor. However, senior advocate V Giri, the amicus curiae who is assisting the court on the issue, had claimed that he has received no instruction on the transfer of the duo to the AIIMS.

An earlier report suggested that a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. Due to the incident, the victim and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, while her aunts died on the spot. The alleged incident occurred on July 28.

Following the incident, the duo is currently undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University in Lucknow. According to the hospital administration, the victim is on the ventilator and has also developed pneumonia, while her lawyer is stable.

A murder case against rape accused and lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Reportedly, the case will be transferred to the CBI.

In the wake of the incident, Sengar, a lawmaker from Bangermau in Unnao district, was expelled from the BJP, on August 1. Reports alleged that the lawmaker had sexually assaulted the girl in his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017. The victim had gone to his residence to seek a job. The lawmaker is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates