Supreme Court allows CLAT aspirant suspected of Covid to appear for exam

The Supreme Court permitted an applicant, who is suspected of being Covid-19 positive, to appear in the CLAT 2020 entrance exam scheduled on Monday.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah said the court is of the view that the applicant should be permitted to take his CLAT examination on September 28, in a separate isolation room to be provided by his Centre Superintendent.

The #SupremeCourt permitted an applicant, who is suspected of being #Covid19 positive, to appear in the #CLAT2020 entrance exam scheduled on Monday.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/xxEs3gLY5W — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 28, 2020

The bench asked the applicant to ensure that a downloaded copy of the top court order is presented before his Centre Superintendent as early as possible by any other non-symptomatic person. "On such order being produced, Centre Superintendent shall provide a separate room for applicant to appear in the examination. Applicant shall enter into centre after other candidates take entry and shall first leave the examination centre," said the bench.

The bench, disposing of the application, observed that the Centre Superintendent may also request the Chief Medical officer of the District or Superintendent, government hospital to provide a medical staff to render necessary assistance.

In the application, the student aspiring to clear the CLAT exam said that he is presently in isolation due to his being suspected of being Covid positive. "He is otherwise fine and is fully ready and prepared to give the Common Law Admission Test, 2020 (CLAT) examination scheduled to take place on September 28," said the application.

The bench noted that according to its order on September 21, it had paved the way for CLAT 2020 taking all precautions and care for health of the students after following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The applicant had argued that as per the admit card issued, Covid-19 symptomatic candidates will be allocated an isolated room but instructions have been issued by the consortium that candidates, who have been tested positive and are under medical surveillance or in isolation will not be permitted to take the CLAT, 2020 examination.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever