Supreme Court asks Centre about policy to link Aadhaar to social media

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to clarify whether it was contemplating to form guidelines or framework for linking social media accounts of users with the 12-digit biometric unique identifier Aadhaar. The court said the matter, which would help in tracing the originator of a content, needs to be decided at the earliest.A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said, "At this stage, we do not know whether we can decide this issue or the high court will decide".

"If the Union of India is contemplating any guidelines or framework on the issue in the near future, then we can give some time to you (Centre)," the bench

said.

The top court said it would not go into the merits of the case and would only decide the plea filed by Facebook Inc, which is seeking transfer of cases related to Aadhaar linking pending before high courts of Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh to itself.

