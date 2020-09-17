Supreme Court asks law student to move HC for relaxation in university fee payment

The Supreme Court Thursday allowed a petitioner to move the High Court seeking directions to the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to issue directions to universities and institutions across India to give reasonable time to students to deposit the fee.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah told the law student, who filed the plea, that the matter in connection with the UGC has already been decided.

Ramey Krishna Rana, fourth year law student, urged the bench to treat the plea as a representation. The bench declined to entertain the plea under Article 32, and asked the petitioner to move the High Court concerned, and allowed the petitioner to withdraw it.

The law student contended in the plea that the institutions are demanding to pay the full fee in one go, and not willing to provide any reasonable alternative. The petitioner contended that several communications have been also sent to BCI.

In another plea, the counsel contended that parents were facing financial issues and urged the court to pass similar directions to the BCI, to provide relaxation institutions imparting legal education.

The bench urged the counsel to move the High Court concerned.

