Supreme Court declines early hearing of Sabarimala review plea

national

The Nair Service Society (NSS) and others had moved the top court on Monday (October 8) seeking the recall. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has said that it would take steps for implementing the judgment

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an early hearing of petitions seeking recall of a Constitution Bench judgment allowing entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala dedicated to Lord Ayyappa. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi declined the plea. A review plea is considered by the judges of the bench that had delivered the verdict.

The Nair Service Society (NSS) and others had moved the top court on Monday (October 8) seeking the recall. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has said that it would take steps for implementing the judgment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever