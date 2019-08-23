Supreme Court grants interim protection to P Chidambaram

national

Chidambaram will remain in CBI custody till Monday, August 26

Chidambaram outside CBI court on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest to P Chidambaram in the ED money laundering case till Monday but there was no relief for him in the CBI case. The next date of hearing in the case will be on August 26, 2019.

Chidambaram, who was arrested Wednesday night and spent a quiet night at the agency guest house was produced in the special court which "justified" CBI's demand for his custodial interrogation.

The court made it clear that "the investigating agency will ensure that the personal dignity of the accused is not violated in any manner". Allegations of payment made to Chidambaram in 2007-08 and 2008-09 are "specific and categorical" and the "trail of this money", if so paid, is to be ascertained, the court said.

