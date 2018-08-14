Search

Supreme Court to hear Tamil Nadu plea against NGT order on Tuticorin plant

Aug 14, 2018, 21:05 IST | IANS

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear the matter after the state's lawyer mentioned it for an early hearing

The Supreme Court will hear on August 17 the Tamil Nadu government's plea against an NGT order to permit mining major Vedanta to access the company's administrative office inside its Sterlite copper smelting plant at Tuticorin. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear the matter after the state's lawyer mentioned it for an early hearing.

Tamil Nadu had ordered the closure of the Tuticorin plant, around 650 km from Chennai, following protests and the death of 13 persons in police firing on May 22.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had on August 12 chaired a meeting of Ministers and officials to decide on the next course of action after the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) August 9 orders in a case filed by Vedanta Ltd, which owns the Tuticorin plant.

While permitting access to the administrative office at the plant that was shut down, the NGT had barred the Sterlite management from accessing the production unit on the premises and directed the District Magistrate to ensure compliance with its order.

The tribunal had observed that no environmental damage would be caused by allowing the company to access its administrative section.

