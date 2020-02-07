Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Bollywood Express at CSMT

Almost four years after it served as one of the settings for Anthony Maras's Hotel Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has become an on-screen muse to another filmmaker. Director Abhishek Sharma recently cordoned off a platform at the iconic location to film a crucial sequence with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh for his next, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

The director admits that he had initially considered recreating the station, but had a change of heart. "Ramoji [Film City in Hyderabad] houses pre-created sets [of railway stations]. Usually, filmmakers like to shoot in a controlled environment, but to me, that felt inauthentic. Since the film is set in the '90s, Victoria Terminus was the perfect venue," explains Sharma, whose team procured the necessary permission from Central Railway before last week's shoot. "It turned out to be more expensive, but the venue lent an air [of authenticity] to the scene."



The crew shoots with the specially curated diesel engine at CSMT

Filming at one of the busiest railway stations in the world is no mean feat, especially in a city that is always eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. The railway authorities, he informs, cordoned off platform number 10 for the two-day stint. "We shot from 7 am to 7 pm. The railway authorities also provided a special train with a diesel engine, which was typical of the '90s, unlike the current electric ones. We were bursting with childlike excitement, and took turns to check out the engine and blow the horn," he laughs.

Also featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, the Zee Studios production depicts the hilarity that ensues when Bajpayee's wedding detective runs a background check on a prospective groom, essayed by Dosanjh. The chaos of working in a real location aside, Sharma insists he made sure that his crew did not violate the ground rules. "We have heard of so many instances where crew members have lost their lives. Before we got to the venue, I had an elaborate meeting where I told them to stick to the guidelines."



Abhishek Sharma

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates