Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna-starrer Sanjivani to take 3-year leap

Six months since the reboot of Sanjivani, producer Siddharth P Malhotra reveals that the Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna-starrer is set for a three-year leap. "All stories are interesting till a point, and stretching them beyond is senseless. A leap will allow us [writers] to add new dimensions, characters and storylines to keep the audience interested," explains the producer, before adding that the move should also boost the TRPs. "Leaps mostly affect TRPs in a good way."

In their attempt to revamp the series, the makers are also eyeing a new time slot. "We will bring in four new characters and a new protagonist [along with] his family," he informs, refusing to divulge more. Quiz him how the cast reacted to the news, and he says, "Actors who have been in the business know this is a natural progression. There were a few actors who aren't part of the new story, so they aren't pleased. But I believe this is part of the show's growth. If the story doesn't have the scope to do justice to their characters, then keeping them on board is a disservice to them as well as us."



Siddharth P Malhotra

Chandna, who has been front and centre of the medical drama after Mohnish Bahl exited the project, hopes that the time leap will add to her character of Dr Ishaani Arora. "As my producer, he knows that he has to give me something exciting because I am hungry for good roles. I look forward to playing a new me because monotony can seep in when you have been doing the same thing for a while."

