Suresh Nanda and Taj Group come up with a masterpiece: A classic rooftop bar at Taj Dubai

There are merely any finer views to witness in Dubai than the one from above, when the crowd and traffic become distant, and you can enjoy an uninterrupted panorama of the city’s iconic sights and structures.

The scenic vistas can only be improved with a tempting tipple, and Dubai as the Middle Eastern delight boasts of a surprising number of terraces tucked away among the rooftops. The one in Taj Dubai is among the best. With the iconic view of Burj Khalifa from its top floor perch at the hustling Business Bay in Dubai, the suitably named Treehouse is certainly a hot spot for those looking for a good time.

A luxury lounge, Treehouse brings you closer to the sky, giving you a sight to behold. It also offers a premium range of cocktails with some of the finest alcohol collection. The staff makes your personal drink with some hard-to-find ingredients and spirits. The lounge, located in Hotel Taj, is a masterpiece complementing the city’s beautiful structures, and is something both Suresh Nanda (the owner of Taj Dubai and the Chairman of Claridges Group of Hotels, India) and The Taj Group proudly endorse.

The urban-themed bar serves a delectable range of dishes and side dishes. Even the extensive drinks menu does not disappoint the non-drinkers. With a calendar of illustrious events such as New Year’s bash or other major festivals, live music and resident DJs, this picture-perfect terrace provides a lively hangout in one of the most exciting destinations in the city.

Take a seat and lounge with a relaxing view of the pier as the Treehouse unfolds its offerings. It is the perfect place to dine or meet someone new, or even catch up with friends over drinks. The Treehouse is also a great romantic option to spend your evening with your loved ones. (Book your seat as the Valentine’s Day is just around the corner!)

The Treehouse is certainly the place to relish your taste buds in a lively ambience. Ever since its establishment, it has been frequented by a number of high-profile individuals and has several mentions for grabbing the “Taj” of one of the best places to hang out in Dubai.

