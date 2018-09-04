Suresh Prabhu inaugurates new domestic terminal building at Gorakhpur Airport

national

The new domestic terminal building has been constructed over an area 23,500 sqft with an estimated cost of Rs 22.5 crore

Suresh Prabhu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated Monday the new domestic terminal building at Gorakhpur Airport along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier in the day, the chief minister flagged off the IndiGo Gorakhpur-Delhi-Gorakhpur flight. "Happy to inaugurate the new Domestic Terminal building of #GorakhpurAirport along with Hon'ble CM of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, @jayantsinha MoS for CA and other dignitaries. The Delhi-Gorakhpur flight was also flagged off earlier today. Our mission - #SabUdenSabJuden (sic)," Prabhu said in a tweet.

The new domestic terminal building has been constructed over an area 23,500 sqft with an estimated cost of Rs 22.5 crore. It is equipped with all modern amenities and can cater upto 200 peak hours passengers, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said 12 airports were being developed in the state under the regional connectivity scheme. "Soon Gorakhpur will have air connectivity with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kathmandu," he was quoted as saying in an official release. Prabhu also inaugurated a 108-bedded rest house in Gorakhpur.

"Also inaugurated the 108 Bedded Rest House constructed by CSR funds of @AAI_Official which will benefit the patients/attendants visiting the BRD Medical College from neighbouring regions and other States. My compliments to AAI for utilising their CSR funds for such a good cause (sic)," Prabhu tweeted.

