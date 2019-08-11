Surface matters

sunday-mid-day

An exhibition puts the spotlight on paintings from colonial India that weren't created on canvas

One of the paintings that will be showcased at the exhibition

Before the Canvas, an exhibition put together by Vaishnavi Ramanathan at Piramal Museum of Art, weaves history with art. Ramanathan, an award-winning artist, curator and art historian, will be showcasing an unique collection of paintings that were done on other surfaces, before using the canvas became mainstream.

"Our previous exhibition focussed on how artists work with certain material to give form to their ideas. In this one, we decided to talk about surfaces that an artist can work on, to bring about their ideas. We decided to concentrate on materials, which were used as surfaces in India during the colonial era," says Ramanathan.

The exhibition, which brings together the works of several anonymous painters, will highlight how cloth, glass, paper and mica, were once as popular as the canvas. "Since materials go hand in hand with ideas, this also shows how ideas about the purpose and audience of art shift through time. Art is a part of life and all of us have grown up with some form of art or the other, be it images of gods we had in our home or beautiful textiles. We hope that visitors can see some traditions that they're already familiar with, and that resonate with them deeply," concludes Ramanathan.

When: Aug 11, 10 AM – 8 PM

Where: Piramal Art Museum, Lower Parel

Free

To register: artfoundation@piramal.com

