Surinder Kapoor Chowk inaugurated in Mumbai in honour of Anil Kapoor's father

Almost eight years after the demise of veteran film producer and Anil Kapoor's father, Surinder Kapoor, a chowk has been inaugurated on his name in Mumbai's Chembur on Thursday. The entire Kapoor family including director Boney Kapoor, actors Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Grandchildren of the senior producer Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from the inauguration of the 'Surinder Kapoor Chowk'.



The entire Kapoor family was present at the inauguration ceremony

While Sonam shared pictures of the chowk and announced it's unveiling, Arjun penned down a heartfelt post about the journey of his grandfather.

"He came to this city with my grandmother not knowing what the future holds for him. He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way thru from being an assistant in Mughal e Azam to having his kids and grandchildren continue his production his legacy and his family name ahead," wrote Arjun Kapoor in his quote.

He further extended his thanks to the people of Chembur for making the chowk a reality.

"Thank u to all the people of Chembur to make this chowk a reality... our family strives to entertain all of u because my grandfather made his to this profession today we are privileged and yes we perhaps have a surname that is known but for our family it started in Mumbai with my grand father Surinder Kapoor," read Kapoor's caption.

Surinder Kapoor was a veteran film producer known for his films like 'Loafer', 'Judaai' and 'Pukar'. He has also served as the president of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India for a period of six years from 1995 to 2001. He passed away on 24 September 2011 following a cardiac arrest.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates