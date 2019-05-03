Surprise and joy across Mumbai, Maharashtra as CBSE declares Std XII result

national

Chennai Region, which includes Maharashtra, stands second in region-wise performance

Students celebrating result at R N Podar School

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Std XII result, which was declared on Thursday, brought joy to several students in the city, particularly those who surpassed their expectations.

The CBSE, which announced the result in record-breaking period of 28 days, put the total pass percentage at 83.40. Trivandrum, with a pass percentage of 98.20, stood first in the region-wise performance. The Chennai region, which includes Maharashtra, stood second with a pass percentage of 93.93.

Of the 10,05,427 students who passed the Std XII board examination, 94,299 scored above 90 per cent and 17,693 above 95 percent. Mid-day spoke to some of the toppers in the city and also a candidate who excelled in the examination against all the odds.

Tanya Agarwal, 97.4% in Commerce

For Agarwal, her score turned out to be a huge surprise as she expected only around 90 percent. Now Agarwal awaits her entrance exam result for admission into Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. "I love numbers and want to study finance," said Agarwal from R N Podar School. She loves to dance, too, and trains in Jazz, Contemporary, Hip-Hop and Ballet.

Shashank Nag, 98.8% in Science

Shashank, whose father is a scientists and mother a teacher, is immersed in studies as he plans to join one of the IITs to study computer engineering. His father Vijay Kumar said, "Shashank has already cleared JEE Main and will be appearing for Advanced. On Friday, he is appearing for state CET."

Shifa Thokan, 98.2% in Humanities

Shifa from DPS, Nerul, too was confident that she will score 90 per cent, but she said there was panic on Thursday as messages about the result started pouring in on social media. "However, the panic was soon replaced with the surprise of scoring 98.2 per cent," said Thokan who plans to study clinical psychology. Thokan likes to spend some time reading and playing badminton too.

Shreyansh Jain, 86.4% in Commerce

Jain, who suffers from Scoliosis – a medical condition in which a person's spine has a sideways curve, is really happy with his score and expects to join a good college in city to pursue Bachelor of Management Studies. Planning a career in stock-markets, Jain from Gopi Birla School wants to further pursue CFA. "I love to follow stock market. It was my most favourite past-time even during examination and studies," he said. Jain cannot stand or walk on his own due to his medical condition.

