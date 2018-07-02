Surveen Chawla: Screen time has never been my concern

Set to play a 'crucial part' in Sacred Games, Surveen Chawla says character graph determines her choice of roles

Surveen Chawla

Barely a week to go before Sacred Games drops online, Surveen Chawla says being part of the first homegrown Netflix show is "a matter of great pride." That the source material - Vikram Chandra's celebrated novel by the same name - is so compelling, is another incentive. "We are used to watching the content Netflix has to offer. And in this case, the set-up is enticing. It has been an honour working with the cast. There is so much to learn when you work with such established people," says Chawla.

The actor plays Nawazuddin Siddiqui's love interest in the thriller. Quashing rumours that she doesn't enjoy too much screen time in the Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte-starrer, Chawla says that her character triggers the unfolding of events in the story. "My character blossoms into a crucial part and is instrumental to the action around it. The important element was to nail the back-story. As far as screen space is concerned, there is time and place for every character, and it depends on how you fare in the time given. I had a lot of fun essaying the role, and screen time was never a concern."

Although she agrees that the series is likely to open up new avenues for her, Chawla says that wasn't the reason behind her giving a nod to the project. "I took this up not because it would open new avenues. I don't have a game plan as such. I just want to do good projects regardless of the medium."

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju leaked online: How the makers are tackling the issue

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates