Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED raids 4 locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at four locations linked to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in connection with its probe into the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

An ED source said currently the agency was carrying out searches in four locations linked to Vijan.

The source refused to share further details.

However, IANS tried to contact Vijan and a reply from him was awaited.

Vijan debuted with "Raabta" as a film director. Sushant starred along with Kirti Sanon in "Raabta", which was released in 2017. Vijan was also the co-producer of the movie. The film bombed at the box office.

The ED registered a case of money laundering on July 31 on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh.

In the FIR, Singh had alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was transferred from the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of his son to other bank accounts who had no relations with him.

The ED has questioned several people, including Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever