Sushant case: Mumbai civic body tells Bihar cop in quarantine to 'use Zoom, Google Meet'

Rejecting the demand of Bihar police to release IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from quarantine, the Greater Mumbai municipal corporation, wrote a letter, saying the Bihar cop has the option to connect with his Maharashtra counterparts via internet platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Jio Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

Tiwari had arrived in Mumbai last week to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

"In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation in Bihar, it is advised that the officer can conduct proceedings with various concerned officials of the Government of Maharashtra on digital platforms, such as Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet/Microsoft Teams or other such digital platforms to interact," the letter read.

BMC Addl Municipal Commissioner wrote to IGP Patna (Central) on Aug 4 over quarantine of Bihar IPS Officer, in Mumbai. Letter reads 'He can conduct proceedings with Maharashtra Govt's concerned officials on digital platforms like Zoom/Google Meet/Jio Meet or other such platforms' pic.twitter.com/FVP2Rx7H9x — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

"This will not only ensure that the officer does not transmit the infection to officials to whom he will contact, in view of corona virus pandemic prevalent in Bihar, nor he gets infected by coronavirus during his physical visits," it added.

Meanwhile, the four-member Bihar police team which was in Mumbai to investigate Sushant’s death, returned to Patna on Thursday.

The team will submit its report to Patna's Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma. The police team arrived at Patna Airport on Thursday afternoon.

#Bihar: Four officers of Bihar police team, who returned to Patna from Mumbai today, reach IG Central Office to report in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/oDGUsv9kiU pic.twitter.com/6GysNZPm7g — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

However, they refused to speak to the media but said that despite the adverse circumstances they have collected whatever evidence they could lay their hands on in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Can't Find Bihar Cops To Quarantine Them, Says BMC

The Bihar Police team had gone to Mumbai on July 27 after Sushant Singh's father K.K. Singh filed a complaint on July 25 at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

After this, Patna city SP Vinay Tiwari was also sent to Mumbai. However, he was quarantined there and is yet to return.

Disha Salian's Death: No Crime Scene Analysis Done As Botched Autopsy Comes To Light

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

On Wednesday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that Bihar government's recommendation for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Sushant’s death has been accepted.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Centre has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case.

On Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai, the top court gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stand. It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submit it's records of investigations done so far. "We want to know what Mumbai police have done so far," said Justice Roy.

Hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

