Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty on a secret vacation in Italy

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are rumoured to be in a relationship. The duo has often been snapped on dinner and movie dates by the paparazzi. After delivering a phenomenal film like Chhichhore, Sushant is on a vacation with Rhea. They are currently in Italy and were snapped shopping out and about in the city.

The pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty from Italy are doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, the actress looked spoilt for choice while Sushant seemed least interested in the shopping stuff. Dressed in a white hoodie, the Kedarnath actor looks cool while Rhea looks chic in a skirt and top.

Neither Sushant nor Rhea have shared anything on social media but the former has been very vocal about fulfilling his dreams. The actor had listed down his checklist, out of which, he has ticked off a few, and Rhea always comments on his pictures.

Sushant wanted to visit Disneyland, and he did so but with Rhea by his side. They posted separate pictures on their respective Instagram accounts, which has always been the case. On Ms Chakraborty's birthday, July 1, the duo was vacationing in Ladakh. Sushant, apparently, even gifted a platinum pendant to Rhea as a birthday gift.

The couple is said to be going strong. If hearsay is to be believed, Sushant and Rhea are serious about each other and are keen to take their relationship to the next level. Rumours suggest that the couple might soon have an engagement followed by a wedding.

On the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive will release on Netflix, and he will next be seen in Dil Bechara.

