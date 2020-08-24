Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI summons actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty as part of investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

However, Rhea’s lawyer said that the actress and her family have no received any summons from CBI so far.

“Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation so far. If they receive summons, they will appear before the agency,” said Satish Maneshinde, Rhea’s lawyer.

On Sunday, the CBI team took the late actor's personal staff back to his flat in Bandra for further questioning and to recreate the crime scene again. It also visited the Waterstone resort where he had spent two months and was there for over two hours as it tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was staying there.

The CBI team continued the questioning of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as it found some "inconsistencies" in their statements, as per agency sources.

The sources also said that Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant, who were also questioned earlier in the day after the agency had found some stark differences and inconsistencies in their statements, were taken to the Bandra flat to be questioned separately on the chain of events on June 13 and 14.

Mumbai Police personnel, who had visited Sushant's flat on June 14 when the actor was found dead, were also present with the CBI and the forensic team.

The CBI has questioned Pithani thrice earlier and Neeraj thrice since Thursday as it seeks to ascertain what really happened between June 8 to June 14, when his girlfriend Rhea left for her house and who all visited his flat.

It also wants to find who all Sushant spoke to in absence of Rhea and how he was behaving when his sister stayed with him till June 12.

Later, the CBI team, along with the forensic team, again recreated the scene, after the forensic team raised some objections to the exercise it carried out on Saturday.

A team of forensic experts had arrived at the IAF-DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz area, to discuss the details of Saturday's findings from the late actor's flat and from the doctors of Cooper hospital where his post-mortem was conducted on June 15, agency sources said.

An agency source also said the CBI will ask for the call detail records of Sushant, Rhea and others.

The case was registered against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a money laundering angle in the matter.

(With inputs from agency)

