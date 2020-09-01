Sushant Singh Rajput case: Chased by TV news crews, Rhea Chakraborty goes to police again

After being questioned for nine hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CBI at the DRDO guest house on Monday, Rhea Chakraborty was followed by TV media crews till her residence in Santacruz. The actress, accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, found media crews waiting near the lift at her building.

Rhea, who was being escorted by a team from Mumbai police, left from the guesthouse at 8 pm. While her car was being chased by crews from a certain media house, several others were waiting outside her residence.

The car then turned and went to Santacruz police station where the actress submitted a written complaint of continuous harassment at her residence and whenever she steps out to present herself for questioning. This is the second time Rhea approached the police over harassment by the media.

Meanwhile, the CBI has widened it's investigation to drug use. On Monday, the SIT grilled talent manager Jaya Saha whose name surfaced in a WhatsApp chat that hinted to a drug cartel. The chats were shared with CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau by the Enforcement Directorate. A small-time actor Suved, who is a friend of Sushant's, was also questioned in connection with the drug angle.

Resort staff questioned

The SIT also questioned the staff of Waterstone resort where Sushant had allegedly stayed for two months for spiritual healing. Key witnesses Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Rhea's brother and accused Showik were also present.

09

No. of hours for which Rhea was questioned by CBI

