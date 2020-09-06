Sushant Singh Rajput case: Facing arrest, Rhea reports to NCB Mumbai office

Crying 'witch-hunt' and resigned to the possibility of arrest, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty appeared at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in connection with the probe into the drugs angle clouding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, here on Sunday morning. A team of NCB had come to pick her up from her home, but the 28-year-old beleaguered actress reportedly declined the lift and decided to go separately for her interrogation. The development came a day after a Mumbai Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at the Esplanade Court remanded Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda to NCB custody for 4 days till September 9.



In its remand plea for Showik before the court, the NCB had hinted that Rhea would be summoned to join the probe as she would be confronted with her brother and another person Dipesh Sawant, who was also arrested on September 5, as the central investigating agency hopes to "uproot the drugs citadel of Bollywood and Mumbai".



In a statement late on Saturday, the siblings' father, Lt Col (Retired) Indrajit Chakraborty condemned the arrest of Showik by the NCB.



"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter," said Indrajit Chakraborty.



"You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," said the retired army officer.

