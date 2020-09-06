Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB team reaches Rhea's home to serve summons for joining probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to actor Rhea Chakraborty, asking her to join the investigation today, in connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Sunday. Joint Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, "Summons have been served to Rhea. She was at her home." "She will be coming to the NCB office on her own," Wankhede said

NCB issued summons to Rhea asking her to join the investigation today. An NCB team and police reached the residence of actor Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai to serve the summons this morning. Earlier, the NCB arrested Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of the late actor, actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda for their role in the procurement and handling of drugs.

He has been arrested based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before the court. Sawant was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Zaid, Basit Parma and Kaizan. His statement under section 67 of the NDPS Act was recorded and on the basis of enough corroborative evidence, he has been placed under arrest under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who was apprehended after a raid in which bud (curated marijuana) was seized from him.

The Esplanade Court sent actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda, who were arrested yesterday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody till September 9.

The cross-examination of arrested people is underway.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever