Sushant Singh Rajput case: Netas erupt after probe handed over to CBI

The political class reacted sharply to the SC order in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The ruling coalition trained its guns on the opposition which hailed the decision to transfer the probe to CBI. While BJP opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said the state govt needs to introspect on the way it handled the case, Anil Parab, senior Sena leader, said SC did not doubt the conduct of the Mumbai police.

The Maharashtra government did not petition the apex court but Rhea Chakraborty moved it against the Bihar government’s demand for a CBI probe. We just filed an affidavit demanding that the Maharashtra government’s permission be taken before handing over the probe to the Central agency, because the federal structure of the country gives us Constitutional rights in this regard. But a special provision was used to hand over the probe to the CBI. We did not oppose the Central agency’s involvement," Parab said.

The minister asked the Constitutional experts to study the judgment and opine on the unprecedented verdict. He said the government would decide on approaching the apex court, if need be. The lawyer-turned-minister said the matters being probed by the Bihar police and their Mumbai counterparts were different in the nature of complaints and scope of investigation.



Anil Parab

Parab said the BJP did not sympathise with the late actor (Sushant) but politicised the case for defaming the Thackeray family for selfish gain. "The BJP thought only they could form the government, but we did form it and have been running it with stability. What pains the opposition is the stability of the MVA. The BJP has dragged Aaditya Thackeray into it because it cannot find flaws with the MVA anymore," he said.

The minister rejected the demand of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignations. "The Constitution and facts are more important than what the opposition says. We believe the truth will come out. If it is a murder, then the culprits should be brought to justice and the reasons revealed. Similar action should be taken if it is a suicide. The Mumbai police haven’t hid anything," he added.

Praise for Mumbai police

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "We welcome the judgment of the Supreme Court and will provide whatever cooperation is needed for the CBI. It is a matter of pride for Mumbai police that the Supreme Court observed there is no fault in their investigation."



Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house at Bandra on June 14. Pic/Ashish Rane

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged a conspiracy in maligning the Mumbai police, who, according to him have done a fair job in the case so far.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said he was proud of the Mumbai police’s efficiency. "Maybe the probe was conducted in the Rajput death in all fairness and sincerity, but it gave the impression to the outer world that it wasn’t being done as it should have been," he said.

MVA blamed for happenings

Former CM Fadnavis tweeted that it was a decision that boosted faith in the judiciary system. "Maharashtra Government now needs to introspect on the way they handled this case. Now, we expect justice in #SushantSinghRajput case and for his fans," he added.

Former minister and BJP MLA, Ashish Shelar, blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for the development. He said justice would be done and it was time those who enjoyed at pubs even as 15,000 people died in the city because of COVID-19, went to jail. He did not name the persons. "Why were the Mumbai police not allowed to live up to their reputation (of the best investigator)? Will the state government take responsibility for making the police hide things?" he asked.

Truth shall prevail: Parth Pawar

In a Twitter statement that left many tongues wagging again, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, Parth Pawar, said, "Satyamev Jayate (truth shall prevail)". Earlier, Parth had demanded a CBI probe in the Sushant death case and received an unprecedented public snub from his grand uncle, who said that he was immature and his opinion held no value in party matters.

