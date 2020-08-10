Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty, her brother appear before ED in South Mumbai

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Ballard Pier in South Mumbai on Monday for questioning in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Continuing its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Rhea and two of her family members - her brother Showik Chakraborty and father Inderjit Chakraborty - for another round of questioning on Monday.

Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi also arrived at the ED office to record her statement.

Shruti Modi at ED office on Monday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The agency has also summoned Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s friend, who had ignored a summons to appear on Saturday.

Rhea and her father will be grilled for the second time, while her brother will appear before the agency for the third time.

She had first been questioned for over eight hours on Friday. Showik, who went to the ED office around noon on Saturday, was seen leaving after more than 18 hours around 7 am on Sunday.

According to officials, he has reportedly given "evasive or unconvincing replies" to the ED team quizzing him.

Among other things, the ED is investigating the money-laundering angle in the Sushant case after the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh lodged a complaint with Patna Police to question certain financial matters pertaining to his son.

Agency sources told news agency PTI that they "want more answers" over alleged mismatch in income, expenditure, and investments.

On June 14, Sushant's body was found hanging at his Bandra flat in what was termed a suicide, sparking a huge uproar in Bollywood and political circles.

(With inputs from agencies)

