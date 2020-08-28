Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty seeks police protection; sleuths grill dad, brother

After almost a week of starting an investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI on Thursday started questioning the family of Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case. According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI grilled her brother Showik Chakraborty for several hours at the DRDO guest house at Kalina.

Rhea Chakraborty's family has been accused for abetment of suicide, wrongful confinement, theft in dwelling house, criminal breach of trust and cheating. The SIT questioned Showik about Rhea's relationship with Sushant, their trip to Europe as he had also accompanied the duo, the financial angles as he was the director in one of Sushant's companies. Sources added that the CBI also questioned him about Rhea and Sushant's stay at Waterstone Resort.

ED quizzes her father

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the alleged money laundering case, questioned Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty and checked his lockers at Axis Bank. The agency weighed the gold he had kept in the lockers.

Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty was summoned by the ED for questioning on Thursday. Pic/ Sameer Markande

The CBI and ED officers also met on Thursday where the latter shared information about the money laundering investigation. The Narcotic Control Bureau team has also reached Mumbai to investigate the possible drug angle.

Rhea demands protection

The actress on Thursday shared a video of media professionals outside her apartment and said they were not allowing her father to leave the building for the questioning. She has demanded police protection for her family.

"We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family's life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided... I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies..." she wrote in the social media post.

Later, a few officers were sent to escort Indrajit for questioning by the ED.

