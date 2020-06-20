Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty tells police the actor never shared his problems

Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, at the Bandra police station where she recorded her statement on Thursday. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Bandra police on Thursday recorded the full statement of actress Rhea Chakraborty for close to 11 hours, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. She told police that he never shared his problems with anyone, he was diagnosed with depression and had stopped taking his prescribed medicines few days ago. She also told them sometimes he would lock himself inside a room and cry for hours.

The actress, in her detailed statement, has also narrated how she met him and has spoken about their relationship. As per her statement, she met him in 2013 when Rajput was shooting for a film called Shudh Desi Romance and she was shooting for the film Mere Daddy Ki Maruti. "The sets of both the films were close and I met him there for the first time. Then we met at many parties and became friends," she told the police.

The actress has also told the police that they were only friends and he was in a relationship with someone else back then. "The actress said in 2017-18 they left the production house where they worked together and decided to work independently with other production houses. That's when their relationship began," said a police officer.

Chakraborty has stated that Rajput was suffering a lot mentally but never told anyone about it. He used to isolate himself many times and sometimes would go to his farm house in Pune. She also said that he consulted a doctor after he was diagnosed with depression and started taking pills for it, but he had stopped taking those medicines for past few days.

The actress also told police that Rajput asked for some privacy and asked her to leave him alone. "I left on June 6. Looking at his condition I respected that and left from Bandra, assuming that he would think about himself and everything will be fine sooner than later. But after that I got the news that he committed suicide on June 14," the actress told police in her statement.

