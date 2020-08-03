Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Senior Bihar cop Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai, says 'no proper coordination'

Soon after landing in Mumbai, Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari said the city police investigating the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput are not coordinating with their Bihar counterparts. Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister said the case has to be investigated by the police under whose jurisdiction the offence was committed.

SP Tiwari arrived in Mumbai at 3.30 pm on Sunday to head the four-member Bihar police team probing the case in the city. He said, "There is no proper coordination between Mumbai and Bihar police and that is why I have come to Mumbai. I will guide my officers."

"We haven't received the case-related documents from Mumbai police yet. We will collect all the documents, including the accidental death report, post-mortem and forensic reports and statements of people interviewed by Mumbai cops."



Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. File pic

He added that so far there is no plan to arrest actor Rhea Chakraborty, against whom the abetment of suicide charge has been filed, "but if need be, we will take her into custody", Tiwari said. Sushant Singh Rajput's father K K Singh had filed the abetment of suicide case against Chakraborty on July 25 in Patna.

The Bihar police team had approached the Malwani police on Saturday night for the case details of the suicide of Rajput's manager Disha Salian, but was told that the information were mistakenly deleted from the computer, and that the investigating officer was not available. The Patna City SP termed the Malwani police's explanation on the missing details as 'rumours'. Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the high-rise building in Malad on June 8.

"We have registered an FIR and we have already started our investigation. We are on the right track now. Since last week, our officers have already recorded the statements of people linked to this case," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter on Sunday to criticise the 'politicisation' of the case. "Mumbai police have already started investigating the allegations over Rajput's unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar police registered an offence in Patna, according to the Chapters 12 (information to the police and their powers to investigate) and 13 (jurisdiction of criminal courts in inquiries and trials) of the CrPC, the case has to be investigated, inquired and tried by police and courts within whose jurisdiction the offence was committed. I condemn the demand for the case to be handed over to the CBI. The case is now being politicised for political gains. Maharashtra police are inquiring into the case professionally and are competent in finding the truth. They will leave no stone unturned."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news