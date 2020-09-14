Sushant Singh Rajput case: Six, who allegedly peddled drugs in cine world, held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in their ongoing investigation into the alleged drug syndicate in Bollywood, has arrested six more people, including one of the biggest drug peddlers in the suburbs, Karamjeet Singh aka KJ, on Sunday.

The Mumbai NCB team, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, arrested Singh, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta, Aftab Fateh Ansari during raids at Dadar, Bandra, Andheri and Lokhandwala. Their names were given by the accused arrested earlier, including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, the house manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

'All are connected'

An NCB officer said Fernandes was an associate of Showik and supplied drugs meant for Rajput. According to sources, Karamjeet was the main supplier and he supplied the contrabands to those arrested earlier more than 12 times and received payment online. "All the accused were in touch with each other and supplied contrabands to others," Wankhede told mid-day.



(From left) Dwayne Fernandes allegedly deals in curated marijuana and hash, and was Showik Chakraborty's associate and supplied drugs meant for Sushant Singh Rajput; Karamjeet Singh Anand allegedly has a local distribution channel in cine world; Ankush Arenja ran a kitchen in a posh area of Mumbai, and allegedly sold weed, hash and MDMA to high-profile individuals, and bought drugs from Sanket and connected with Karamjeet's network; Sanket Patel is Karamjeet's distribution man and allegedly used to deliver narcotics to celebrities; Sandeep Gupta, an auto driver, allegedly supplied weed in bulk to retail dealers, like Fernandes; Aftab Fateh Ansari allegedly procured weed in wholesale for Sandeep

"Karamjeet was one of the biggest and the main suppliers in the suburban area, especially to parties by high-profile people," Wankhede said.

According to NCB sources, Patel was Karamjeet's distribution man and used to deliver narcotics to celebrities. Gupta, an auto driver, allegedly supplied week in bulk to retail dealers like Dwayne. Ansari, an associate of Sandeep, allegedly procured weed in wholesale for him. Arenja ran a kitchen in a posh area of Mumbai and allegedly sold weed, hash and MDMA to high-profile individuals. He bought drugs from Sanket and connected with Karamjeet's network Fernandes was allegedly dealing in curated marijuana and hash, and was an associate of Showik and supplied drugs meant for Rajput.

16 arrests so far

So far, the agency has arrested 16 people in connection with the drug angle in Rajput's death case.

Meanwhile, the NCB is investigating the alleged links of Bollywood, who allegedly procured drugs from these peddlers for personal consumption. Names of Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet had also emerged, but the NCB denied their involvement. "We are currently focusing on the drug peddlers who are part of the larger syndicate. No celebrity name has surfaced during our probe and nobody has been summoned so far," Wankhede said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news