Sushant Singh Rajput convinces Son Chiriya director to reshoot song, here's why

Sushant Singh Rajput convinces Son Chiriya director to reshoot song to give equal weightage to Bhumi Pednekar and him



Sushant Singh Rajput

Ask Sushant Singh Rajput and he'll tell you that some of the best sequences are the products of creative conflicts. The actor, who is currently shooting for Son Chiriya opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Chambal, found his vision of a song at odds with that of director Abhishek Chaubey. After much discussion, Sushant Singh Rajput convinced the director to reshoot the love number.

A source reveals, "While going through the footage of the song, Sushant felt that the romance between his character and Bhumi's wasn't coming across. Since this is the only song that throws light on their love story in the otherwise gritty dacoit drama, it was imperative that the romance be established. On seeing the rushes over and over again, they realised that the song focussed on Bhumi's character with little scope for the male lead. When Sushant suggested the changes to Abhishek, he decided to reshoot it with a balanced approach."



Bhumi Pednekar

The song was shot again earlier this week. "The new version sees Sushant's character professing his love for Bhumi," says the source, adding that Chaubey was glad to have realised the drawback in time. "It would have been difficult to redo this later since special permissions were taken for the shoot in Madhya Pradesh."

