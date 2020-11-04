Sushant Singh Rajput died 5 days after sister got illegal prescription: Mumbai police tells Bombay High Court

The Bandra police on Monday filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court in connection with a case against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and a Delhi-based doctor, saying it was duty-bound to file an FIR after having received information on a cognisable offence. They also said that the actor's health might have deteriorated after his sister Priyanka Singh gave him illegally prescribed medicines for anxiety.

The Bandra police were responding to a petition filed by Sushant's sisters to quash the FIR. "Actions of Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar in prescribing psychotropic substances without any consultation or examination is in violation of various provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines 2020. The prescription is also fabricated as it shows Sushant as an OPD patient when on the date and time mentioned, he was in Mumbai, not New Delhi. It is also surprising that Dr Kumar being a cardiologist found it okay to prescribe psychotropic substances to someone he had never met," Bandra police's Senior Police Inspector Nikhil Kapse said in the affidavit.

The affidavit added that Sushant died five days after the prescription and considering the probe into his death, it is important to investigate the case. "It is also required to be investigated as to whether the Deceased then proceeded to take the medicines thus prescribed which may have contributed to his death and/or further deteriorated his mental health," the affidavit added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) supported Sushant's sisters' petition saying actress Rhea Chakraborty's complaint is mostly speculative and cannot be the basis of an FIR. Citing a Supreme Court order, it also questioned Mumbai police's decision to register the FIR instead of forwarding Rhea's complaint to them.

Responding to CBI, Bandra police said, "Apparently, the SC had not only provided for registration of any other FIR at Mumbai but also directed CBI to investigate such a new case...so that the latter case, too, gets investigated by CBI without requiring consent from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, after its registration, the FIR was forthwith transferred to CBI without taking any coercive steps and without investigating the allegations."

Sushant's other sister Meetu is also named in the FIR registered on Rhea's complaint in September. The hearing is to resume on Thursday.

Relief for Karishma

Actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has got a relief from the sessions court. The NDPS court has given interim relief, till November 7, from arrest by the NCB.Karishma's lawyer told the court that she would cooperate in the investigation. Karishma through her lawyer said she would go to the NCB office and record her statement. NCB sources said Karishma will go to NCB Mumbai zonal office at 10 am on Wednesday to record her statement.

