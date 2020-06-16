Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself to death: Bandra police

The Bandra police, who are investigating the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, have confirmed that he died due to hanging. The initial postmortem report by Cooper hospital said the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The police have also launched an inquiry into leaked pictures of the deceased actor on social media.

DCP Zone IX, Abhishek Trimukhe said, "A provisional PM report has been given by doctors to the Bandra police station. A team of three doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging."

Six peoples' statements recorded

The viscera samples have been preserved and sent for chemical analysis to JJ hospital. The police have recorded the statements of six people, five of whom were present in the flat where Singh committed suicide. These include his sister, two managers, cook and a key maker. "Both the managers' and sister's statement indicate suicide, which will be ascertained in further probe," said a police officer.

Actor Mahesh Shetty's statement was also recorded, as Singh made the last call to him before his death."The actor confirmed that he received a call but didn't answer. He called Singh later but there was no response from him. Shetty also mentioned that they had been very good friends since their struggling days," said a police officer.

"The family is mourning, but we have approached them to see if they have any complaints. The detailed statements of his sisters and other family members will be recorded soon," the officer added.

The investigating team also reached out to the senior psychiatrist whom Singh consulted after being diagnosed with depression six months back."There is very privileged information between doctor and patient. We have initial details from the doctor but we cannot share them unless we reach a certain conclusion to establish the reason behind his death and depression," the officer added further.

Another inquiry begun

The Mumbai police have also launched an inquiry to ascertain how photographs and videos of the deceased actor were leaked on social media. The Maharashtra cyber police have issued a statement on Twitter after social media bashing by netizens and Bollywood celebrities.

The Maharashtra cyber cell has said. "A disturbing trend has been observed on social media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber Cell, that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth."

"We are looking into it, to find how the photos got leaked," said DCP Pranaya Ashok, spokesperson, Mumbai police.

