Sushant Singh Rajput has his fanboy moment with 'Dada'

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput can't keep calm after getting clicked with Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and his latest picture is proof!

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput can't keep calm after getting clicked with Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and his latest picture is proof! The actor, who is loved by millions, looks all happy and elated in his latest Instagram post posing with Ganguly.

"I couldn't hold my excitement at all and get one expression right clicking pictures with dada, so excuse me for that :)) What a man, One Of the greatest ever #ourdada #souravganguly," he wrote alongside the photo.

The picture features Sushant, who can be seen all smiles standing next to the 46-year-old cricketer and going by his expressions in the photo he surely had a fanboy moment!

Interestingly, the 32-year-old actor's love for cricket is quite old as he also starred in legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic titled 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' in the titular role.

On the work front, Sushant has four movies in his kitty including Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, multi starrer Sonchiriya, Kizie Aur Manny and Chhichhore.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever