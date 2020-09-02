Sushant Singh Rajput named sister Priyanka nominee in bank investments

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relations with his family members were not strained, as claimed by many, as the late actor had named his sister as a nominee in his investments in a private bank.

According to the screenshot of chats shared between Sushant and his investment planner, whose name was withheld, the actor had discussed making her sister Priyanka Singh a nominee. A copy of the chat was accessed by IANS.

However, the family is yet to respond to the investments of Sushant. The chat between the bank representative and Sushant took place on May 20, almost a month before his death on June 14. According to the chat, Sushant through WhatsApp messages to the banker on May 20 wrote to discuss when he should call him.

According to the chat, the bank executive replied to Sushant the next day saying he will come for his signature on the form and on which email ID he should share the form. Even the bank record of one of the bank accounts of Sushant revealed that Priyanka was made the nominee. Meanwhile, the chats between Sushant and Priyanka Singh also revealed that she was aware of the mental condition of the late actor.

According to the chat conversation between the siblings, dated June 8, the day his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left his house, shows that Priyanka not only recommended anxiety medicines but also sourced a doctor's prescription for him from Delhi. According to the chats shared between the two siblings, Priyanka was advising Sushant to take Librium for a week and then start Nexito 10 mg once everyday after breakfast.

She also asked Sushant to keep Lonazep medicine handy whenever there was an anxiety attack. To Priyanka's message, Sushant replies "Ok Sonudi". Sushant then also tells Priyanka that these medicines will not be given by the chemist shops without a proper doctor's prescription, to which she replies that she will see if she can manage.

Later, Priyanka wrote to Sushant as she needed to send the doctor's prescription. She also told Sushant that her friend in Delhi is a renowned doctor, who can get him connected to the best doctor in Mumbai. And the entire treatment will be confidential. She also told Sushant to not worry. She then again writes to Suhant to "just call".

Priyanka then shared the prescription in the form of an attachment, and wrote "Babu this is the prescription". In the next message she wrote that the prescription is of Delhi but it should not matter. "And if anything, one can say it is on online consultation," she told Sushant.

Sushant replied to his sister "Ok thank you so much Sonudi". IANS has sent a message to Sushant's family and his lawyer over the two issues. By the time of filing this report they hadn't responded to the messages.

The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating the mysterious death of Sushant on June 14. The ED is investigating the money laundering charges while the NCB is probing the drug angle on the request of the financial probe agency.

Meanwhile the CBI registered a case on the orders of the central government on August 6 following a recommendation from the Bihar government. The complaint was filed in Patna by Sushant's father K. K.Singh.

The CBI has named Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, her mother Sandhya, her brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, his house manager Samuel Miranda, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and unknown others as accused in the case.

