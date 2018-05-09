Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath gets a release date

Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath has been locked for November 30 release after going through a legal battle



Before her association with Parmanu, Arora's past venture, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath was also in hot water due to financial dispute. After parting ways with her and collaborating with Ronnie Screwvala, director Abhishek Kapoor has finally been able to zero in on a release date for his film.

Kapoor also shared the film's poster showing Lord Shiva, and a silhouette of Sushant kissing Sara on the forehead in the background. Earlier, Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS) was making the movie with KriArj Entertainment, but they parted ways. Later, Ronnie Screwvala and his creative production house RSVP joined hands with Kapoor. This is their second collaboration after Kai Po Che!.



Kedarnath marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara.

