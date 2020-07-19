Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Aditya Chopra records statement with Versova police

The statement of filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, was recorded on Saturday in the ongoing investigation of the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The police had called Chopra to Versova Police Station and he was present there for more than three hours. Rajput was found hanging in the bedroom of his Bandra home on June 14.

The police have so far questioned over 36 people, including his family, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma and now, Chopra.

Versova Police Station was chosen to record Chopra's statement to avoid crowding at Bandra Police Station and also because Chopra's bungalow is only a short distance away from Versova Police Station. Sources said the police questioned Chopra about Rajput's contracts with YRF and the films offered to him. Director Shekhar Kapoor was to direct him in a film titled Paani which was to be produced by YRF. However, the project could not go ahead.

Rajput had worked for 11 months on this film.

As per information from police sources, Chopra has stated that he had asked Kapur to take Rajput as the lead actor for Paani. However, the film was shelved after creative differences between Kapur and Chopra. Chopra said that there was no dispute about having Rajput in the film. "I was also in favour of making a film with Sushant," he has said. Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, has previously stated that he had ended his contract with YRF, and had asked her to do the same. This statement has been recorded. However, it is unclear whether this aspect came up in Saturday's questioning of Chopra.

On Friday, police questioned the two psychiatrists who had been treating Rajput. Statements of both doctors have been recorded to ascertain the medication Rajput was taking and his line of treatment.

