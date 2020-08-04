Sushant Singh Rajput case | No politician's name has come up in our probe: Mumbai police commissioner

Police outside Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence at the time of his death in June. Pic/Shadab Khan

In a detailed press conference on Monday, Mumbai's Commissioner of Police (CP) Param Bir Singh said that no politician's name has cropped up in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. The top cop said that there was no question of non-cooperation with the Bihar police, which is probing the case based on an FIR in Patna by the actor's family.

Singh said Sushant was battling mental health issues at the time of his death. "It was found that the actor was undergoing treatment and taking medicines. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," said Singh.



Param Bir Singh, CP, Mumbai

"There is also no question of non-cooperation with the Bihar police team," Singh said, adding that Mumbai police are seeking legal opinion on the matter.

Singh said so far, statements of 56 people have been recorded. The statements of Sushant's sisters have also been recorded.

"Sushant was upset after he was linked with the death of his former manager Disha Salian on June 8," he said. The police commissioner added that Sushant had met Disha only once and messaged her lawyer asking why his name was being dragged in her suicide case.

"No politician's name came up during the probe. There is no evidence against any politician from any party," Singh said, responding to a query on the name of a prominent young Maharashtra politician being mentioned on social media.

"The FIR by Bihar police says R15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had R18 crore in his account of which around R4.5 crore is still there," he said.

There is no confirmation yet of a direct transfer to the account of Rhea Chakraborty, he added. Police consulted forensic experts and doctors during the investigation.

"We obtained CCTV footage of June 13 and 14 of his house but we did not get any evidence about any party being held there," he said.

56

No. of people whose statements city police have got

R1.95 lakh spent on pooja material from Sushant's account



A Bihar police officer leaves Kotak Mahindra Bank. Pic/Shadab Khan

The Bihar police on Monday said they are probing transactions totalling R1.95 lakh made from Sushant Singh Rajput's account under the head of purchasing puja materials. According to Kotak Mahindra Bank's statement, puja material worth R45,000 was purchased on July 14 and worth R80,000 on August 2, 2019. Also, a pandit was paid a R11,000 fee on August 8, 2019. Shushant's cousin, BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh, said, "We demand that these transfers be probed." Mumbai police is probing money transfers from Sushant's account, done through a Chartered Accountant. Vishal Singh

