Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Celebrity manager Reshma Shetty questioned by Bandra police

Bandra Police on Saturday recorded the statement of celebrity manager Reshma Shetty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The celebrity manager was questioning for five hours by the police.

“Statements of 35 people have been recorded so far,” said the police.

Earlier, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had sent his statement to Bandra Police via email as he is not present in Mumbai.

In his statement, director Shekhar Kapoor has not named anyone, even though he had claimed in his June 15 tweet that he knew the people, who apparently were the reason behind actor Sushant Singh Rajput going into depression.

According to sources, the cops are considering his statement in Rajput's alleged suicide case but they have also asked him to be present at the police station for more details.

Following Kapoor's tweet, the state government had asked the Bandra police to probe the angle of professional rivalry.

Rajput was found hanging in his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14. The police did not recover a suicide note from the spot. The cops submitted Rajput’s electronic gadgets to Kalina Forensic Lab for further investigation. The toxicology report from the forensic lab is also awaited.

