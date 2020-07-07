Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Police collects CCTV footage of actor's residential building

The police on Tuesday collected the CCTV footage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s residential building as part of the ongoing investigation in the actor’s suicide. The police said that no CCTV cameras were installed in the actor’s house.

The Bandra police also said that they are waiting for response from the nodal officer of Twitter, Kiran Dighavkar, about the alleged tweets being shared on social media from the actor’s handle.

On Monday, the police had questioned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for hours in the connection with Rajput’s suicide. According to the police, the director had said that the actor was not removed from any of his films but had refused to be in them as he was shooting for Paani under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The investigation team had quizzed the Padmavat director for four hours about his association with Rajput and the films he wanted to work in with him. It was alleged that the actor was reportedly depressed after being dropped out of two of his films –Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani. A police officer said that the filmmaker had denied dropping Rajput from any of his films.

Bhansali also said in the statement that the last time he spoke to the actor was in 2016 and was not in touch with him. The police also said the filmmaker was not close to Rajput and was reportedly unaware that he was suffering from depression.

So far, the Bandra Police have recorded the statements of 30 people, including director Shekhar Kapoor, actress Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh. Besides B-Town celebs, the police have also started recording statements of journalists who had written articles on the actor's personal and professional life.

An officer privy to the investigation told mid-day, "Some of the articles have questionable details about his life so we just want to know the sources of the information and what the truth is."

The police will also record statement of actress Kangna Ranaut, who spoke about nepotism and professional rivalry after Rajput's sudden death.

According to the final post mortem report, Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, which was also mentioned in the preliminary report. However, the viscera report is still awaited. The Kai Po Che! actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra West on June 14.

