Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: 'I am not connected to case in any way,' says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that the people who were trying to drag him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, are mired in dirty politics.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's elder son said he chose to be patient till now, but will no longer be so. "Some people are so frustrated because of their political failure and the success of our government," he said.

Apparently, the response came after accusers have been suggesting that a young minister had attended a party held at Sushant's place, and efforts were made to mask the information. However, the Mumbai police have ruled out any such finding. On Tuesday, former CM and BJP leader Narayan Rane accused the government of protecting someone in the case, which he said wasn't suicide but murder.

Aaditya said some people were unnecessarily dragging him and his family into the case.

"I do have good friends in the film industry which gives jobs to so many. Having friends there isn't a crime. Sushant's death was unfortunate and shocking."

"I, in no way, am connected with this case. And let me assure you as the grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray, that I will not do anything that will endanger the honour of my family," he said in a Marathi statement posted on Twitter.

He further said the people who have been mudslinging should not be under the impression that they would harm his family and the government.

"The globally acknowledged Mumbai police are probing the case. Anyone having any information about the case should give it to the police. But some people do not believe in the law of the land and are trying to divert the probe," he wrote.

Rane's allegations

Narayan Rane has alleged that Rajput was murdered. He said on Tuesday that making it look like a suicide case was an attempt by the state government to protect someone.

The former CM reiterated the party's demand to hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and asked the government to follow its Bihar counterpart, which had made a recommendation in this regard.

