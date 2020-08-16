Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Now, ED upset with Mumbai police in late actor's case

After an ugly spat with the Bihar Police, Mumbai Police is now at loggerheads with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED is investigating financial transactions in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and has sought all case-related documents from Mumbai Police. In return, the city police have asked the ED to share a list of the specific documents it needs.

The ED is collecting information after allegations were made by Rajput's father, Krishna Kumar, of money laundering.

The ED is trying to investigate how much money was withdrawn from Rajput's bank account. It suspects that the late actor's laptop and phone may contain important information. Forensic reports and digital evidence have also been sought. Apart from this, they have requested for all statements recorded by the Mumbai Police.

A source from the ED says, "We had sent a letter to Mumbai Police on August 3, demanding documents related to the case. But, they took 11 days to respond, and when they did, they wanted us to specify the documents [instead of handing over everything]. Why is there so much secrecy? This just delays the investigation."

