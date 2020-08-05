Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Supreme Court denies interim protection to Rhea in case filed by Patna police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied any interim protection to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea's counsel contended before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that his client needs interim protection from questioning in the case registered by the Bihar Police. But, the top court did not grant any relief.

As counsel for Rhea pressed for interim protection, the judge replied: "We want all parties to hold their hand for the time being. Lawyers are here and I am sure they have all heard you." Rhea's plea for interim protection was vehemently opposed by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sushant's father K.K. Singh.

Citing the quarantining of the Bihar Police officer, sent to assist the team sent earlier, he argued that the entire attempt of the Mumbai Police is to destroy the evidence by disabling the police team from Patna. He also asked the top court for a direction to Mumbai Police to assist Bihar Police till the next date of hearing on the matter.

Vikas Singh, opposing the contention of Rhea's counsel for interim protection, reiterated that evidence is being tampered with and after the Centre has accepted the Bihar government recommendation seeking a CBI probe into the matter, her petition doesn't even survive.

He contended that Rhea's plea for transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai is also not maintainable, as the case is at investigation stage and not before a court. After the top court denied interim protection to Rhea in the matter, she cannot cite pendency of the transfer plea in the apex court. The top court has also sought response from the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra in the matter.

Vikas Singh also contended that if the CBI were not to take up the matter, then the Bihar Police's investigation into the case must continue and it should receive cooperation in all respect.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing next week.

