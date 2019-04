Sushant Singh Rajput visits Chandigarh; enjoys local delicacies

bollywood

He also attended the Kings XI Punjab versus Delhi Capitals match at Mohali last night. Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta and SSR are buddies. So there is no need to guess which team he was supporting

Sushant Singh Rajput is in Chandigarh with casting agent buddy Mukesh Chhabra. The actor has been devouring aloo and gobi parathas topped with white makhan and downing with glasses of lassi.

Sushant Singh also shared a picture on social media and shared his love for Punjabi platter. The actor captioned: "Aalloo parathas and Gobi parathas and white makhan in Chandigarh.

ps. Lassi 2... Epic [sic]"

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Dil Bechara' has finally got its release date. It will hit the big screens near you on November 29. Sushant will essay the main lead, which was originally essayed by Ansel Elgort in 2014. The film would also see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. The film may face tough competition with Ajay Devgn's 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the box office which is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019. Meanwhile, Sushant also has two other movies in his kitty including 'Drive' and 'Chhichhore'.

